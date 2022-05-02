Cavusoglu defends Grey Wolves gesture to Armenian protesters

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has explained the Grey Wolves gesture to Armenian protesters in Uruguay.

Speaking to reporters on his way back from Montevideo, the Turkish FM said the authorities had assured that there would be no protesters at the opening of the Turkish Embassy in Montevideo.

“During the opening of our building, they assured our Ambassador that that group would not be allowed in front of it. It was a mistake to have the group approached there even though they had promised,” Cavusoglu said.

He then added that “the demonstrators exhibited ugly attitudes.”

“After these unacceptable and ugly attitudes, we gave the necessary answer. Our action is an insult neither to the Uruguayan authorities, nor to the Uruguayan people nor to the demonstrators,” the Turkish FM said.

Mevlit Cavusoglu flashed the gesture of the ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group at Armenian protesters in Montevideo on April 23.