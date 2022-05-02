Armenian FM, USAID Director Samantha Power discuss perspectives of exspanding cooperation

On May 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in Washington, held a meeting with the Director of USAID Samantha Power.

The interlocutors commended the consistent development of the Armenian-US relations based on common democratic values.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized USAID’s support in the reform initiatives of the Government of Armenia in a number of spheres, particularly in the fight against corruption, judiciary and patrol police. Reference was also made to the innovative, sustainable development programs implemented by USAID in Armenia within the framework of Armenia-US cooperation aimed at promoting democratic development, economic growth, and strengthening energy security, as well as implementing reforms in the social spheres in the country.

The sides also discussed the perspectives of expanding the cooperation and implementing new joint programs.

During the meeting, Minister Mirzoyan presented to the interlocutor the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war. In this context, the need for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan was especially emphasized.