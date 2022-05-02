Armenian FM to meet Blinken, Power in Washington

On May 2-6, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the United States of America to participate in the session of Armenia-US Strategic Dialogue.

In Washington, Ararat Mirzoyan will also meet with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, USAID Director Samantha Power, US Special Assistant to the President Amanda Sloat and other colleagues.

Meetings with high-ranking representatives of the US Congress will take place.

Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Armenia will deliver remarks at the Atlantic Council think tank.