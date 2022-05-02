Armenian Defense Ministry once again refutes Azerbaijani claims

The Armenian side has once again refuted the statements from Baku, claiming that the Armenian forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has again issued a statement that has nothing to do with reality, stating that on May 1, units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire from firearms and grenade launchers in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.



It said the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.