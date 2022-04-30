Legal action launched to block wavier of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan

A request for a temporary restraining order has been filed against US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which would block the waiver of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan.

Hrair Kaladjian, Esq. filed the legal action, which would enjoin the Biden Administration from certifying the Section 907 waiver “until such time as the Government of the United States properly reports on the effects of any waiver of Section 907 pursuant to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and until the Government of Azerbaijan ceases all forms of Armenophobia.”

According to the results of a GAO investigation issued earlier this year, the State Department has consistently failed to inform Congress of the impact of over $164 million in U.S. assistance to Baku on the military balance between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Secretary of State Blinken, in response to questions from Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), stated this week that the Biden Administration is still reviewing whether to waive Section 907, despite ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and Armenia. The ANCA, and a coalition of human rights, faith-based, and ethnic groups has called on the Biden Administration to enforce Section 907 restrictions and stop all arms and aid to Azerbaijan.