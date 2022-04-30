SocietyTop

Georgian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 30, 2022, 14:27
Less than a minute

Accompanied by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Genocide.

