Armenian FM briefs Georgian counterpart on Artsakh issue

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan briefed his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili on the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenia’s position on the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability, and on the negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

In this context, Minister Mirzoyan underlined the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in advancing the peace process aimed at the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“I should mention that humanitarian issues remain unresolved. In violation of international humanitarian law and the provisions of the November 9 Trilateral Statement, Azerbaijan continues to illegally hold Armenian prisoners of war and civilians hostage,” the Armenian Foreign Minister told reporters following his talks with Georgian counterpart.

“The desecration and destruction of the identity of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage by Azerbaijan in the territories fallen under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war remain of particular importance. The latest such example is the desecration of the St. Harutyun Church in Hadrut. For the prevention of these recurring cases of vandalism, currently the visit of the UNESCO assessment mission to the region remains urgent,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.