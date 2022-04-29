US working with Armenia and Azerbaijan to make sure no one takes steps that would revert to conflict

The US is working with Armenia and Azerbaijan to prevent steps that would lead to a renewal of the conflict, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said as he testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“I have spoken repeatedly with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev trying to ensure first of all that no one takes steps that would potentially revert to conflict, but also to try to advance and support a long-term political settlement,” Secretary Blinken said.