PM Pashinyan receives WHO Regional Director

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Hans Kluge, World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe.

The Prime Minister assessed the Armenia-WHO cooperation as effective, expressed gratitude for supporting the Armenian healthcare sector, especially mentioning the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the development of the healthcare sector is one of the priorities of the Armenian Government, the executive is implementing key reforms to maintain and improve public health, aiming to provide affordable high-quality services. In this context, the Prime Minister attached importance to the provision of consulting support by the World Health Organization.

The WHO Regional Director emphasized the cooperation with the Government of Armenia, praised the measures taken by Armenia to overcome the pandemic, which saved lives and at the same time kept the economy open. Hans Kluge welcomed the reforms initiated by the Government and headed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in the field of public health and expressed the WHO’s support to the process.

The interlocutors discussed the current situation over Covid-19 pandemic. Consistent implementation of the vaccination process was underlined. The sides also exchanged views on the reform process launched in different directions, emphasizing their importance.

During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the humanitarian issues created by the 44-day war. In this context, the Prime Minister mentioned the issue of the return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, other detainees, emphasizing the need for raising the issue by international organizations.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to deepen the effective partnership.