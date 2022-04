The number one beneficiary of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is Artsakh and the people of Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a merting with Artsakh authorities.

The Prime Minister hosted members of the Artsakh government headed by President Arayik Harutyunyan.

“We discussed the process of programs implemented in Artsakh and the ways to solve the existing problrms,” PM Pashinyan said.