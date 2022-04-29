No information on meeting between representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels for now – MFA

There is no information about a meeting of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

“For now, there is no information about such a meeting,” MFA Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

The comments come after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced plans for a meeting between representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels in early May.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held two meetings in Brussels mediated by President of the EU Council Charles Michel.