Georgian FM due in Armenia for official visit

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will pay a working visit to Armenia April 29-30.

The Gwoegian Foreign Minister will have meetings with Armenian President vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries on April 30 will be followed by a joint press conference.