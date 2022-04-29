Artsakh President says there can be no deviation from the right of peoples to self-determination

Armenians of Artsakh welcome the peace agenda, because no one knows the price of peace better than the people of Artsakh, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said at a meeting of the government delegation of Armenia headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

At the same time he stressed that they see no option of deviating from the right of peoples to self-determination.

In this regard, the President attached importance to the agreement with the Armenian authorities that any document will be discussed with the Artsakh authorities.

“The second is the security component, which is the most important for Artsakh today. Fortunately, the situation seems to have stabilized recently with the direct mediation of Russian peacekeepers, which allows for discussion of socio-economic programs,” President Harutyunyan said.

“Our main problems at this stage are the political, security, demographic and socio-economic issues,” he added.