US Ambassador to Armenia participates in regional Chiefs of Mission meeting in Baku

US Ambassadors to Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia Azerbaijan Lynne Tracy, Lee Litzenberger and Kelly Degnan, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson, Senior Advisor for Caucuses Negotiations (SACN) Andrew Schofer, Acting Coordinator for U.S. Assistance to Europe and Eurasia Greg Naarden participated in a regional Chiefs of Mission meeting hosted by the U.S. Embassy Baku.

This follows last year’s meeting in Yerevan, and Baku and Tbilisi have previously hosted similar events.



Colleagues from the region and from Washington, D.C., gathered to exchange ideas and information.

“As the United States celebrates the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, we underscore our commitment to strengthening our partnerships and promoting a more secure, stable, and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus region,” the US Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement.