Mino Raiola “fighting to survive” after Italian reports football agent had died

Mino Raiola is “fighting to survive” after Italian reports football agent had died, Mirror reports.

Raiola has confirmed he is alive following false rumors of his death. Reports in Italy announced the 54-year-old football agent had died following a lung illness. Yet Raiola has since tweeted from his official account.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Raiola is thought to be in the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive,” Alberto Zangrillo – a doctor at the hospital – is reported as saying.

Raiola is the agent for such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Raiola was hospitalised in Milan back in January and underwent very delicate surgery but the nature of the illness was not revealed.

Reports said at the time the condition wasn’t life-threatening and that Raiola would begin a period of rehabilitation at home – but he is now back in intensive care.