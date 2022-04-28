Construction of Ajapnyank metro station about to start

Construction of the Ajapnyak metro station is about to start, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

A tender for the design of the station was announced, and the winner has been selected, he said.

“Today we are discussing the issue of financing to have the project of Ajapnyak metro station worked out, which will mean that we are already entering the construction stage,” Pashinyan said.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan noted that in 2021 a contract had already been signed with the design company. According to the mayor, the project will be implemented in 510 days, or maybe sooner.