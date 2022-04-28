SocietyTop

Belgian MPs visit Armenian Genocide monument in Brussels vandalized earlier this week

The staff of the Armenian Embassy in Belgium once again honoured the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the khachkar-memorial in Henri Michaux Square in Brussels.

The monument had recently become a target of cultural vandalism, but was restored within hours thanks to Ixelles authorities.

Members of the Belgian Parliament from the New Flemish Alliance – Allessia Claes, Karl Vanlouwe, Andries Gryffroy and Mark Demesmaeker also honoured the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, while protesting against the act of vandalism towards the memorial.

