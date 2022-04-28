Azerbaijan desecrates Hadrut church: cross removed, Armenian inscription erased

Holy Resurrection Church in Hadrut has been desecrated, war.karabakhrecords.info reports.

On April 27, 2022, pro-government Azerbaijani news agencies published articles entitled “Easter celebrated in Hadrut,” publishing new photos from the Holy Resurrection Church in the city.

Examination of the photographs clearly shows that the cross was removed from the church.

In addition, the Azerbaijanis removed the plaque on the entrance to the church notifying that it was renovated with the financial support of Mikhail Baghdasarov.

Carpets and churchware are also absent, icons have been removed from the walls, graffiti can be seen on the outer walls of the church.