Armenian Trade Office opens in Mumbai

On a working visit India, the delegation led by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited the financial center of India, Mumbai, together with businessmen from Armenia.

Ararat Mirzoyan opened an Armenian trade office in Mumbai under the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai.

The Foreign Minister and the Armenian businessmen also visited the largest port of India, Mumbai, where more than half of the country’s sea cargo passes.

The Armenian delegation toured the port of Mumbai, was hosted at the headquarters of the port operator-manager PSA Mumbai, where they were briefed on the port’s history, work details, cargo transportation opportunities in different directions, connections with different centers of the world.

During the presentation, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities and technical details of cargo transportation from the port of Mumbai to Armenia.

Armenian and Indian businessmen held a meeting in Mumbai.

The Armenian delegates met with the Vice-President of the IHCL company, which is a part of the largest Indian transnational conglomerate “Tata Group.”