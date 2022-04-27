Ukrainian Premier League terminated because of ongoing conflict￼

The Ukrainian Premier League season has been terminated because of ongoing conflict in the country, the BBC reports.

The championship did not resume after December’s three-month winter break.

Shakhtar Donetsk were top of the league with 47 points after the last round of games, two points ahead of Dynamo Kyiv.

A statement on the UPL website said: “The standings as of 24 February 2022 will be the final standings of the season and no winners will be awarded.”

The statement also confirmed that a working group has been created to discuss the start of next season.