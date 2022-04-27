Russia cuts off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland

Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has cut off all gas deliveries toBulgaria and Poland after both countries refused to start paying for the supplies in rubles.

“Gazprom Export has notified Bulgargaz and PGNiG of the suspension of gas supplies from April 27 until payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by the decree,” Gazprom said, adding that Gazprom Export did not receive payments for supplies for April from the mentioned companied.

Earlier, both Polish and Bulgarian energy providers said they had received official notices from the Russian gas supplier that deliveries were due to be cut.

Gazprom also recminded that Bulgaria and Poland are transit states, so “in the event of unauthorized withdrawal of Russian gas from transit volumes to third countries, transit supplies will be reduced.”