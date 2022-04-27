Man City edge Real Madrid 4-3 in 1st leg of Campions League semifinal

Manchester City will take a slender lead to the Bernabeu after a thrilling 4-3 win over Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first-leg.

City led the tie after 94 seconds when Kevin De Bruyne scored with a diving header before Gabriel Jesus put them two-up inside 11 minutes, Sky Sports reports.

Karim Benzema, on his 600th appearance for Real Madrid, pulled one back with a superb volley but Phil Foden headed in City’s third shortly after half-time.

Real hit back within two minutes through Vinicius Junior’s wonderful solo goal although Bernardo Silva restored City’s two-goal advantage until Benzema coolly chipped a late penalty down the middle to cap a classic Champions League tie after Aymeric Laporte had handled the ball.

City led within two minutes when Riyad Mahrez was afforded too much space and time to cut inside from the right and drift in a cross for De Bruyne to steer past Courtois with a diving header.

Real were passive in their defending during the opening 20 minutes, summed up when De Bruyne was allowed to measure a ball into Jesus from the left, which David Alaba failed to clear, and the striker was handed a simple finish for City’s second.