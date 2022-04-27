France welcomes telephone exchange between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

France welcomes the recent direct telephone exchanges between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Ministers of Foreign Affairs and their decision to convene a bilateral commission on border issues and to initiate negotiations on a peace treaty between the two countries, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“France will continue to give its full support to this process,” the Ministry added.

“The French Ambassador for the Eastern Partnership of the EU, Mr. Brice Roquefeuil, will travel to Baku next week to continue monitoring these negotiations in the continuity of his trip to Yerevan on April 11-14,” the Foreign Ministry stated.