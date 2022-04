On a working visit to India, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan took part in a meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi within the framework of the “Raisin Dialogue” conference in New Delhi.

The ways of overcoming different challenges of the modern world and, in that sense, the possibilities of cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan talked to Narendra Modi about the Armenian-Indian relations.