UN chief Guterres to meet Russia’s Putin today￼

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 26, 2022, 10:24
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later today.

The talks between Putin and Guterres are expected to focus on the city of Mariupol.

Ukraine has asked Guterres to guarantee a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians sheltering inside Azovstal plant.

The UN chief is also expected to travel on to Kyiv on Thursday where he will meet President Volodomyr Zelensky.

The US is also set to kick off Ukraine-related defense talks with dozens of countries today, with US defense secretary Lloyd Austin playing host in Germany.

