Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council meets with members of UK-Armenia Friendship Group

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan meets with members of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group led by Tim Loughton.

During the meeting Armen Grigoryan briefed the interlocutors on the security situation in the South Caucasus and Armenia’s diplomatic efforts to solve regional problems.

Both sides stressed the importance of developing democratic institutions for Armenia, as well as opportunities to support the process.