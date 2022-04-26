Cavusoglu’s nationalist gesture should be condemned by the Council of Europe, Armenian MP tells PACE

The international community cannot demand the Armenian people of Artsakh to live under the rule of Azerbaijan that has been carrying out a policy of ethnic cleansing of Armenians, a state that has unleashed three large-scale wars against them in three decades, Armenian MP Armen Gevorgyan said in an address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

He said Azerbaijan is a state trying to rewrite the history of the region in order to deny the mere existence of Armenian heritage and culture, a state that is not shy to publicly declare territorial ambitions against the Republic of Armenia.

“Peace in our region has no alternative. For long and sustainable peace solutions are needed that must be mutually acceptable. The important challenge for our organization is to limit Azerbaijani efforts to secure the silent consent of Europe in its business of denying the right of people of Artsakh to self-determination in exchange for gas and oil,” the MP said.

He further said it was shocking to see that the person who was the President of this Assembly for two years, the Minister of Foreign of a member state Mevlut Cavusoglu flashing the gesture of a Turkish nationalist terrorist organizations to Armenians.

“Such behavior should be unacceptable and condemned by the Council of Europe,” he stated.