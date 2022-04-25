World’s oldest person dies aged 119

A Japanese woman officially certified as the world’s oldest person has died aged 119, the BBC reports

Kane Tanaka was born in 1903, the same year as George Orwell, at a time when Japan was emerging as a global power.

She got married a century ago, and had four children. She spent her later years in a Japanese care home, where she enjoyed board games and chocolate.

With her death, the world’s oldest person is now Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old French nun.

Also in the year of her birth, Theodore Roosevelt was US president and Edward VII was British king. The Wright Brothers carried out the first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane and the Tour de France was staged for the first time.