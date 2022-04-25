Senator Menendez issues statement on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement in observance of Armenian Genocide Memorial Day:

“As we mark the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we must continue the important work of promoting education and understanding the facts of one of the darkest chapters in human history. Last year, largely due to the dedicated work of the Armenian American community in New Jersey and beyond, President Biden joined the U.S. Congress in making it official U.S. policy to affirm the historical facts of the Armenian Genocide. By recognizing the immutable facts of the actions of the Ottoman Empire, and appropriately identifying these atrocities as the genocidal actions they were, we continue to honor the 1.5 million innocent men, women, and children who were killed, starved and forcefully deported from their homeland 107 years ago.

“This recognition is meaningful not just for descendants of victims, but critical for understanding and responding to modern-day crimes against humanity. Today and every day we mourn the losses and speak the truth about this tragic chapter in Armenian history.”

Menendez has long been a passionate champion for the Armenian-American community in the United States, leading the push for a formal Senate Resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide in every session of Congress since 2006, as well as co-authoring in years past during his time in the House of Representatives. In November 2019, Senator Menendez took to the Senate Floor every week to try to adopt the Resolution. After being blocked every time by a Senate Republican, the Senator vowed to keep returning every week until Armenian Genocide denialism was defeated. On December 12, 2019, the Senate unanimously passed Menendez’s Senate Resolution affirming the historical facts of the Armenian Genocide. Chairman Menendez also led the Congressional campaign for the Biden Administration to join Congress in formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide