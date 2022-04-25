PoliticsTop

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit UK

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 25, 2022, 13:51


Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to London on April 26.

Within the framework of the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will have a number of working meetings.

