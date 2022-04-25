Home | All news | Politics | Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit UK PoliticsTop Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit UK Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 25, 2022, 13:51 Less than a minute Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to London on April 26. Within the framework of the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will have a number of working meetings. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 25, 2022, 13:51 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print