Armenian President congratulates France’s Macron on re-election

President Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to Emanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France.

The message reads: “I warmly congratulate you on your convincing victory in the elections of the President of the Republic of France and on your re-election as the head of state.

I am confident that during this new term in office you will continue to contribute to the strengthening of the centuries-old Armenian-French friendship and the deepening of the 30-year-old privileged relations between our states.

“Armenia appreciates the consistent efforts of France and your personal efforts to overcome the challenges posed by the 44-day war in Artsakh, the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, and the establishment of local peace and stability in the region.”