Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Iran’s Raisi

Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran Arsen Avagyan presented his credentials to President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi expressed hope that during his activity significant progress will be registered in different directions of the relations between the two friendly countries, such as economic relations, trade and other spheres.

Expressing gratitude for the reception and good wishes, Ambassador Avagyan mentioned that he would make maximum efforts for the continuous development of relations between the two countries.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran asked to convey his warm greetings to the leadership of the Republic of Armenia.