Turkish FM’s nationalist gesture in no way contributes to the atmosphere of understanding – Eduard Aghajanyan

Member of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Aghajanyan has deplored Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s nationalist gesture to the Armenian demonstrators in Montevideo.

“On the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the nationalist gesture of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, demonstrated in front of the representatives of the Armenian community in Montevideo, is a reprehensible act and does not contribute to the formation of an atmosphere of mutual understanding and dialogue between the two people,” the MP said.

He welcomed the immediate response of the Uruguayan side, hailing the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Turkish Ambassador for explanations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the gesture of the nationalist Gray Wolves organization to demonstrators from the Armenian community in Uruguay who were marching the day before the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian National Committee of Uruguay reports.

Cavusoglu was leaving the newly inaugurated Turkish embassy in the Uruguayan capital, where he started his Latin America visit that will continue until April 29.