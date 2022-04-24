Thinking of my ancestors: Nobel laureate Ardem Patapoutian commemorates Armenian Genocide

Nobel Prize wilaureate Ardem Patapoutian has commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“The Armenian Genocide is still denied and ignored by many but is commemorated by Armenians around the globe on April 24 (107th anniversary this year). Today I am thinking of my ancestors who perished and those who survived and started a new life in Lebanon,” Ardem Patapoutian said in a Twitter post.

David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, the two US-based scientists received the accolade for describing the mechanics of how humans perceive temperature and pressure through nerve impulses.

Ardem Patapoutian, born 1967 in Beirut, Lebanon, is a US-based biologist and neuroscientist of Lebanese Armenian descent at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California.

Patapoutian attended the American University of Beirut before emigrating to the United States in 1986. He received a bachelor’s degree in cell and developmental biology from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1990 and a Ph.D. in biology from the California Institute of Technology in 1996.

As a postdoctoral fellow, Patapoutian worked with Louis F. Reichardt at the University of California, San Francisco. In 2000, he became an assistant professor at the Scripps Research Institute. Between 2000 and 2014 he had an additional research position for the Novartis Research Foundation. Since 2014 Patapoutian has been an investigator for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI).