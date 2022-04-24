Dutch MP Don Seder meets with Artsakh lawmakers, Ombudsman

Don Seder, Member of the Dutch Parliament, Foreign Affairs Spokesman of the coalition Christian Union Party, met in Armenia with Artsakh Parliament Vice Speaker Vahram Balayan, Deputy Foreign Minister Armine Aleksanyan, and Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan.

“I am in Armenia and have spoken with representatives from Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Parliament about the violent conflict with Azerbaijan,” the MP said in a Twitter post.

Afterwards he visited the 13th century monastery Noravank. This morning he paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.