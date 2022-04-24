At least 50 killed in Nigeria oil refinery blast

At least 50 people were killed in southern Nigeria in an explosion at an illegal oil refinery, the authorities have said, the BBC reports.

Dozens of people were thought to have been working at the refining plants when they were caught in the huge fire. Many were burnt beyond recognition.

High levels of poverty and unemployment have made illegal oil refining an attractive business for many residents of the oil-rich communities in southern Nigeria.

The death toll could rise, with one local official being quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying that more than 100 people were killed.

The authorities have been struggling to curb the proliferation of the illegal plants where stolen crude oil is refined.