Armenian soldier crosses to Azerbaijani side, circumstances unknown – MoD

On April 23, conscript of the N military unit of the Armenian Armed Forces Eduard Martirosov went missing on the way from the military unit to a military base, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Search and rescue operations were launched immediately. As a result of the work carried out with the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces through the mediation of the Russian side, it turned out that on the same day, Martirosov crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border under unknown circumstances and is currently on the Azerbaijani side.

Necessary steps are being taken to ensure the return of the soldier. An official investigation into the incident has been launched on the instruction of the Armenian Minister of Defense.