Russian lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Members of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Armenian National Assembly and the Russian Federal Assembly visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial. today.

The guests were greeted by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Harutyun Marutyan who presented the story of three khachkars erected in the area of ​​Tsitsernakaberd, dedicated to the memory of the Armenians who died during the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Azerbaijan at the end of the last century.

The Russian and Armenian lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire and honored the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The delegation is in Armenia within the framework of the 34th sitting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, which was held on April 22 in Stepanavan.