Armenian Foreign Minister to visit India

On April 25-27, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to India.

In the capital of India New Delhi, Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the “Raisina Dialogue” conference. The Foreign Ministers participating in the conference will be received by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India will also be held. Within the framework of the visit, the Armenian-Indian business forum will be held.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia will also have meetings in the business center of India – Mumbai.