The fate of Artsakh cannot be determined behind people’s back – PM Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says there is no project or draft on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and there has not been any after November 9, 2020.

Referring to the talks about “handing over of Artsakh,” Pashinyan said “Artsakh is not a thing that can be handed over or nor, Artsakh is first of all the man living there.”

“If we had the intention to surrender Artsakh, we would not have spent tens of billions of drams after the 44-day war to ensure the return of the people of Artsakh to their homes,” the Prime Minister told a cabinet meeting today.

“We have been making unprecedented investments in Artsakh, because keeping Artsakh means keeping the people of Artsakh in Artsakh, keeping Armenia means keeping the people of Armenia here and have the migrants return,” PM Pashinyan said, stressing that “this is impossible without peace.”

He ruled out the signing of any document without broad public discussion, including with all layers of the Artsakh public.

“This is an iron guarantee that the fate of Artsakh cannot be determined behind the people’s back,” the Prime Minister stated.