Putin, Michel discuss Karabakh in a phone conversation

The issue of ensuring stability and security in Nagorno-Karabakh was touched upon during a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the EU Council Charles Michel, taking into account the contacts recently held by the two with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin reports.

The importance of the consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020 January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed.

In this context, the President of Russia reported on the steps being taken to implement projects to restore economic and transport ties, as well as to launch the process of delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and negotiations to develop a peace treaty between the two countries.