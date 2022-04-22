PM Pashinyan on the activity of the Minsk Group co-chairmanship

An important outcome of the negotiations with the Russian President was the highlighting of the international mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship within the framework of the Karabakh conflict settlement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the government sitting today.

“Considering that the Russian, American and French Co-Chairs visited Armenia before my visit to Moscow, we can say that the talks about the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group are baseless,” the Prime Minister said.

“We clearly see that all co-chairing countries remain committed to their mandate of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, despite the fact that the events unfolding in Ukraine have created difficulties for the joint work of the three Co-Chairs,” PM Pashinyan added.

He stressed, however, that the fact that even under these conditions the Co-Chairs continue to work, visit the region and underline their commitment to supporting the settlement of the Karabakh conflict provide “tangible bases for optimism.”