Plans to hold “Congress of Azerbaijanis” in occupied Armenian city of Shushi destructive – Artsakh MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh considers extremely destructive the initiative to hold the “5th Congress of the Azerbaijanis Worldwide” in the Armenian town of Shoshi occupied by Azerbaijan.

The Ministry said in a statement this ” includes obvious elements of Armenophobia and expansionism.”

“Such an “initiative” is also an attempt to escalate tensions in the region,” the Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh strongly condemns the nationalist and aggressive policy of official Baku, which aims to torpedo and disrupt the peaceful settlement process of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict