Longest Covid infection lasted more than 16 months, tests show

UK doctors believe they have documented the longest Covid infection on record – a patient they treated who had detectable levels of the virus for more than 16 months, or 505 days, in total, the BBC reports.

The unnamed individual had other underlying medical conditions and sadly died in hospital in 2021.

Persistent infections such as this are still rare, say the London medics. Most people naturally clear the virus, but the patient in question had a severely weakened immune system.

Chronic infections like these need studying to improve our understanding of Covid and the risks it can pose, say experts.

The patient first caught Covid in early 2020. They had symptoms and the infection was confirmed with a PCR test.

They were in and out of hospital many times over the next 72 weeks, for both routine checks and care.

On each occasion – about 50 in all – they tested positive, meaning they still had Covid.