Armenia’s post operator issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of academician Sergey Hambardzumyan

Armenia’s post operator HayPost has issued and put into circulation a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Prominent Armenians. 100th Anniversary of Academician Sergey Hambardzumyan” has been put into circulation.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 220 AMD depicts one of the founders of the Armenian School of Mechanics, the Academician Sergey Hambardzumyan (1922-2018).

The background of the postage stamp depicts the Yerevan State University, where Sergey Hambardzumyan was the Rector from 1977 to 1991.

Date of issue: April 22, 2022

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 30 000 pcs