Armenian Genocide anniversary commemorated in Charenton-le-Pont, France

On April 20, a solemn ceremony dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was held in front of the Armenian khachkar in Charenton-le-Pont, France, with the participation of the leadership of the Val-de-Marne department, Mayors, members of the French National Assembly and Senate.



In her opening remarks, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian reminded that the manifestations of the genocidal policy towards Armenians in his homeland are not limited to the 1915 Armenian Genocide. They started in the late 19th century, with the Armenian massacres in the Ottoman Empire in 1894-1895, and continued into the 20th century, reaching the present day, the latest manifestations of which were the war in Artsakh, the ethnic cleansing and killing of the civilian population carried out by Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event were also Mayor of Charenton-le-Pont Hervé Gicquel, ice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly Michel Herbillon and Head of the Val-de-Marne Department Olivier Capitanio. The event was also attended by the newly elected Primate of the Armenian Diocese of France, Father Grigor Khachatryan, and the Pastor of Alforville, Father Tirayr Kelejyan.



The participants thanked the French-Armenian Alliance of Val-de-Marne, represented by President Delfin Kuyumjian, representative of the organization Maro Deirmenjian, as well as the President of the Federation of French-Armenian Fighters Jacques Deirmenjian for organizing the event to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.