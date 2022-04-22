Armenian FM, EU Special Representative discuss prospects of unblocking transport infrastructure in the region

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus to the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the April 6 meeting in Brussels, the prospects of unblocking the economic and transport infrastructure of the region.

During the meeting, special reference was made to the existing humanitarian issues, in particular, the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees.