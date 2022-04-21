Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag will become their manager following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Goal reports.

The Ajax boss will leave his current position and become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferugson left the club in 2013.

The Dutchman will replace Ralf Rangnick, who has been interim manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.

United have confirmed that Ten Hag has signed a three-year contract, with a 12-month extension option beyond that point, and will join the club following the conclusion of the Dutch league season.