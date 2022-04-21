Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams investing in Martin Broughton bid to buy Chelsea

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams are joining Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to try and purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich.

Sky Sports reports that the pair, who have become close friends throughout their careers at the pinnacle of their respective sports, will invest up to a combined £20m if Broughton’s bid is successful.

The former chairman of Liverpool FC is spearheading one of three bids which are competing to take control of the Stamford Bridge club.

The Premier League club has been up for sale since current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government in the wake of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine at the end of February.