Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg banned from entering Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry has added 29 new US citizens to its “stop list”, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

A statement published on the ministry website on Thursday said those added to the list were “top leaders, representatives of the business community, academics and journalists who shape the Russophobic agenda, as well as the spouses of a number of high-ranking officials”.

All individuals have been indefinitely banned from entering the Russian Federation “in response to the ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions”.

This came shortly after US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russian citizens and $800m in military support to Ukraine.